Salman Rushdie took to Twitter and wished The Elephant Whisperers director Kartiki Gonsalves good luck at the Oscars. The film has been nominated for the Best Documentary Short at the 2023 Oscars, and is available to stream on Netflix. Oscars 2023 Nominees: India’s The Elephant Whisperers and All That Breathes Score Nominations in Best Documentary Short and Best Documentary Feature Film Respectively.

View Salman Rushdie's Take on TEW Here:

I just watched The Elephant Whisperers, the beautiful short film by Kartiki Gonsalves, Oscar nominated for Best Documentary Short. Strongly recommended. (It’s on Netflix.) Good luck at the Oscars! — Salman Rushdie (@SalmanRushdie) February 22, 2023

