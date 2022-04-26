The first look of Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, among others from the Russo Brothers’ action thriller, The Gray Man, has been released online. However, it is Dhanush's look from the Netflix project which goes missing. The film released in July 2022. The Gray Man: Dhanush To Play The Role Of An Assassin In Russo Brothers Film.

The Gray Man First Look:

The official first look at #TheGrayMan starring Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Dhanush, Ana de Armas, Jessica Henwick, Wagner Moura, Julia Butters and Regé-Jean Page. The film debuts on Netflix on July 22, 2022. pic.twitter.com/PrX62xlUBi — LetsOTT Global (@LetsOTT) April 26, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)