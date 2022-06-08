Kamal Haasan’s recently released Vikram and Tom Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick have received fabulous response from the audience and the results for both the films can be seen at the box office. But you it’s not just in 2022 that the two iconic actors’ films took box office by storm, the same had happened in 1986 too. Haasan’s Vikram and Cruise’s Top Gun had released 36 years ago in May and both were a huge commercial success. Well, this coincidence is pretty intriguing! Top Gun Maverick: Tom Cruise’s Film Makes $86 Million in Its Second Weekend.

Top Gun vs Vikram

. @TomCruise's 1986 Top Gun - 2022 #TopGunMaverick@ikamalhaasan's 1986 Vikram - 2022 #Vikram Two Lengends Film set an Box Office Record on 86 and they both again strikes Big this year with a New Opening record Collection ever happened before for their movies. What a coincidence! — Ram Muthuram Cinemas (@RamCinemas) June 8, 2022

