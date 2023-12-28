Rohit Shetty's movie Simmba, featuring Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan, marked its third anniversary on December 28, 2023. In celebration, the actress shared a mashup video of the film's popular songs, including "Aankh Marey" and "Mera Wala Dance," which garnered attention on the internet. The post received appreciation, with many expressing their love through heart emojis in the comment section. Sara Ali Khan Shares 'Sunday Thoughts' via Her Book; No Battle of Life Lies Outside.

Sara Ali Khan Remembers Her Film Simmba On Its 3rd Anniversary

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

