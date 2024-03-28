Ankita Lokhande made an appearance in the city today. In a video shared by a paparazzo account, Ankita can be heard saying 'Aaram se (Take it easy)' after a pap fell down while clicking her pictures. The actress then laughed it off and said, 'Kya karte ho yaar tumlog? (What are you guys doing?)' On the work front, Ankita's portrayal of Yamunabai in her latest film Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, co-starring Randeep Hooda, has won hearts. Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain Get Romantic Amid Holi Celebration As They Hold Each Other in Their Arms and Dance Together (View Pics).

Check Out Ankita Lokhande's Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

