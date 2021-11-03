Power couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma often become targets of online trolls. However, a recent incident wherein their daughter Vamika was dragged after India lost two matches in the T-20 World Cup was indeed gross. Along with trolling the couple, Twitterverse also gave online threats to their nine-month-old child. To this, TV actor Abhinav Shukla has slammed these trolls and mentioned how we've achieved now low by targetting a toddler this time.

Abhinav Shukla:

Threats against a 10 month old kid by some people is the new low we have achieved! — Abhinav Shukla (@ashukla09) November 2, 2021

