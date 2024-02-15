Bigg Boss 17 contestants Abhishek Kumar and Ayesha Khan shared a sweet little surprise with their fans this Valentine's Day. Abhishek was recently seen in the song "Saanware" alongside Mannara Chopra and has been receiving much praise for it. On the occasion of Valentine's Day, the Bigg Boss 17 runner-up collaborated with Ayesha to recreate the romantic track. Abhishek Kumar and Ayesha's pair looked adorable in the music video. Orry Dances His Heart Out at Abhishek Kumar's Bigg Boss 17 Reunion Party, Videos Go Viral – WATCH.

Abhishek Kumar and Ayesha Khan Recreate “Saanware”:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AbhishekKumar (@aebyborntoshine)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)