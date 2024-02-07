Orry Dances His Heart Out at Abhishek Kumar's Bigg Boss 17 Reunion Party, Videos Go Viral – WATCH

BB17's runner-up Abhishek Kumar threw a success party in Mumbai which was attended by his co-contestants and close friends from the Salman Khan hosted show.

Socially Team Latestly| Feb 07, 2024 01:40 PM IST

Orhan Awatramani aka Orry stole the show at Bigg Boss 17 reunion party hosted by Abhishek Kumar in Mumbai. Video of the sensational star dancing at the bash on a bar counter has taken the internet by storm. In another clip, we also get to see Orry dancing his heart out with Abhishek Kumar, Munawar Faruqui and Jigna Vora. Indeed, Orhan is a party animal and there's no doubt about it. Abhishek Kumar and Mannara Chopra's Music Video Titled 'Saanware'; Check Out Its First Look Poster!

Orry Flaunts His Moves on Bar Counter: 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Orry Grooves With Munawar Faruqui and Abhishek Kumar:

 

Orry Flaunts His Moves on Bar Counter: 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Orry Grooves With Munawar Faruqui and Abhishek Kumar:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

 

