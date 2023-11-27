Former Bigg Boss Tamil contestant and actress Vanitha Vijayakumar posted a distressing image on her social media. The actress alleges being assaulted by an unknown assailant in the parking lot of her sister's building, speculating a possible connection to her past involvement in the Bigg Boss Tamil competition. The incident, which occurred in the middle of the night, has raised concerns and triggered an investigation into the shocking assault on the prominent actress. Check the photo she shared below! Bigg Boss Tamil 3 Fame Vanitha Vijayakumar To Get Married On June 27?

Vanitha Vijayakumar's Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vanitha Vijaykumar (@vanithavijaykumar)

