Divyanka Tripathi will be seen playing the role of an undercover officer, Parvati Sehgal, in the upcoming show, Adrishyam-The Invisible Heroes. The makers dropped an exciting promo, and it'll leave you excited. They introduced Divyanka as Parvati, the guardian who keeps the nation safe. The makers also revealed that the show will start streaming from April 11, 2024, on Sony LIV. Divyanka Tripathi Gives A Sassy Reply To Troll Who Asked Her ‘From Where U Copied These Lines’ For Her Lata Mangeshkar Condolence Post.

Watch 'Adrishyam-The Invisible Heroes' Promo:

Unseen heroes. Unsung battles. Meet Parvati Sehgal, the guardian who keeps our nation safe! Adrishyam - The Invisible Heroes, streaming from 11th April only on Sony LIV#Adrishyam #AdrishyamOnSonyLIV pic.twitter.com/WvVEdZg4u3 — Sony LIV (@SonyLIV) March 18, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)