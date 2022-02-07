Popular television actress Divyanka Tripathi posted a heartfelt condolence post over legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar’s demise. Over her note one of the Twitter users asked ‘From where u copied these lines’. To this the actress gave a sassy response saying, ‘Thanks for ‘very indirectly’ indicating that I write well. Tumhare tiraskaar mein meri tareef hai!’

Divyanka Tripathi’s Post

The Actress’ Response

