Popular television actress Divyanka Tripathi posted a heartfelt condolence post over legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar’s demise. Over her note one of the Twitter users asked ‘From where u copied these lines’. To this the actress gave a sassy response saying, ‘Thanks for ‘very indirectly’ indicating that I write well. Tumhare tiraskaar mein meri tareef hai!’

Divyanka Tripathi’s Post

You have left our nation in a void today Lata ji.🙏 Art historians will study your work and your songs will live for centuries to come. You were an era of musical evolution India saw from before independence till date, that has come to an end today. RIP Sushri Lata Mangeshkar ji pic.twitter.com/PpNO7E1ikD — Divyanka T Dahiya (@Divyanka_T) February 6, 2022

The Actress’ Response

Thanks for 'very indirectly' indicating that I write well. Tumhare tiraskaar mein meri tareef hai! https://t.co/JxBj7popVO — Divyanka T Dahiya (@Divyanka_T) February 7, 2022

