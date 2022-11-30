Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik have been in the news with speculations around their divorce. According to rumour mills doing the rounds, Pakistani actress Ayesha Omar is the third wheel in their relationship. Now, Ayesha has put the rumours to rest by stating that she is good friends with the cricketer and nothing else. Bombay Times shared the same on its social media handle. Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik ‘Officially Divorced’ After 12 Years of Marriage, Claim Sources Close to Couple Amid Rumours of Turmoil.

Take a look:

After keeping quiet for a long time, Ayesha has finally reacted to the whole link-up rumour!#shoaibmalik #SaniaMirza https://t.co/gOUJcx2eXw — BombayTimes (@bombaytimes) November 30, 2022

