Helmed by late director Raj Kaushal, Amazon Prime Video has just dropped the official trailer of the upcoming Heist show Akkad Bakkad Rafu Chakkar. It stars Vicky Arora, Flora Saini, Shishir Sharma, Anuj Rampal, Swati Semwal, Mohan Agashe and Manish Chaudhari in pivotal roles. The trailer stars the cast members planning a heist of a lifetime and it will be interesting to see how well do they pull it off together. Akkad Bakkad Rafu Chakkar premieres on Amazon Prime Video on November 3.

Akkad Bakkad Rafu Chakkar Trailer

