Imtiaz Ali's upcoming film Amar Singh Chamkila, starring Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra, will soon be released on Netflix. The makers dropped the highly awaited trailer for the film on March 28, raising the fans' excitement levels. Continuing the hype, the makers dropped the whole Amar Singh Chamkila album on March 29. Musical maestro AR Rahman took to his X (previously Twitter) handle to share the update with fans. The album features 6 songs - "Ishq Mitaye", "Naram Kaalja", "Tu Kya Jaane", "Baaja", "Bol Mohabbat" and "Vida Karo". Amar Singh Chamkila's album is nothing short of a blessing to fans as it marks the reunion of AR Rahman, Irshad Kamil and Imtiaz Ali, who have a lot of history together. Amar Singh Chamkila is all set to stream on Netflix from April 12. Amar Singh Chamkila Trailer: Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra Promise a Vibrant Journey into Punjab's Folk Music in Imtiaz Ali's Film (Watch Video).

Check Out AR Rahman’s X Post Here:

Amar Singh Chamkila Jukebox

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)