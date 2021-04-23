Anupamaa actor Aashish Mehrotra aka Toshu from the daily soap shared the sad news of his father's demise on social media on Friday (April 23). The actor took to his Instagram and shared a series of pictures alongside his dad. He mentioned how he would remember his father like a happy soul. To this, Ashish's onscreen mother Rupali Ganguly wished strength. Have a look.

Aashish Mehrotra

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aashish K.N Mehrotra (@kedaraashish)

Rupali Ganguly

Aashish Mehrotra’s Instagram

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)