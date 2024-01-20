In the upcoming Anupamaa episodes, the anticipated meeting between Anuj and Anupama unfolds in America. Yashdeep shares his feelings with Anuj at his restaurant, hinting at his affection for JoshiBen, aka Anupama. Just as Anuj prepares to depart, Anupama appears, setting the stage for their long-awaited confrontation. The moment becomes even more dramatic with the arrival of Shruti. The outcome of this unexpected encounter remains uncertain, leaving viewers to wonder if they will rekindle their love. Time alone will reveal the unfolding story. Anupamaa Promo: Rupali Ganguly and Anuj to Part Ways; Actress Teases Major Twist on the Star Plus Show (Watch Video).

