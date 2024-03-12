Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has responded to rumours about her wedding with co-star Ankit Gupta. Media reports had been buzzing about the couple tying the knot in 2024, but Priyanka took to her Instagram account to set the record straight in a lighthearted manner. Posting a cryptic story, she joked, "It's March!!! But some media portals have fast-forwarded to April's Fool already."This witty remark indicated that the wedding rumours were nothing more than speculation. Priyanka's humorous approach debunked the gossip and showcased her knack for handling such situations gracefully. It's refreshing to see celebrities like her tackle rumours with humour and wit, keeping things light and entertaining for their fans. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta Romantically Dance to 'Hass Hass' Track As They Celebrate Diwali Together (Watch Video).

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's IG Status

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary (Photo Credits: Instagram)

