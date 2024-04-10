Bigg Boss 16 star Archana Gautam stepped out for the premiere of Ajay Devgn's upcoming sports film, Maidaan in Mumbai. Archana, known for her third-place finish on the reality show, turned heads in a white tank top and a pleated grey miniskirt for the screening. However, things turned unexpectedly for her when a female security guard politely asked Gautam to leave the venue and stop posing for the photographers. FYI, it's unclear why she had to exit. Maidaan Screening: Ajay Devgn, Boney Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Mannara Chopra Arrive in Style (Watch Videos).

Archana Gautam Escorted Out Of Maidaan Screening

