'Bom Diggy' hitmaker Jasmin Walia collaborates with Bigg Boss fame Asim Riaz for the upcoming single 'Fights N Nights'. The promo of the song was featured on New York's Times Square billboard which can be seen below in the video.

Fights N Nights Promo on New York’s Times Square Billboard

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

