Atithi Bhooto Bhava is the upcoming comedy drama starring Jackie Shroff as a middle-aged ghost named Makhan Singh. Young couple Srikant Shirodkar (Pratik Gandhi) and Netra Bannerjee’s (Sharmin Segal) lives turn upside down when this ghost enters their lives and things take a comical turn. The film helmed by Hardik Gajjar will premiere directly on ZEE5 on September 23.

Watch The Trailer Of Atithi Bhooto Bhava Below:

