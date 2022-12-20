Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 on Sony TV is one of the most loved shows on television. While Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar’s chemistry is lauded as Ram and Priya, Shubhaavi Choksey has been impressing the masses with her stint as Nandini in the recent episodes as an antagonist. Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 Promo: Priya Finally Exposes Nandini in Front of Ram! (Watch Video).

Take A Look At The Twitter Reactions:

Shubhaavi Is Called A Brilliant Actress

Honest Rant: #Shubhaavi is a brilliant actress. So I can understand makers not wanting to lose her, and hence Nandu's track is being dragged. But who is this Vedu? Why so much imp. to her?! Why is she still a part of the show?! She can't even act tbh! 😣#BadeAchheLagteHain2 — GossipGirl (@GossipG20621623) September 9, 2022

There Is No Hero Without A Villain

No hero without villain! In short No Ram without V is the ajib funda of makers and a cast! baki sare villains mar gaye! — Ashilittle77 (@ashilittle77) September 9, 2022

Shubhaavi is getting lauded

Is it only me who loved #NakuulMehta 's performance in the subconscious state - the dream sequence one more than the performance in Nandini's Revelation episode. I've not watched this before & I felt it was beautifully executed ♥️#BadeAchheLagteHain2 — 🧁🫶🥥 (@TheCrazyNari) November 7, 2022

A Netizen Call Her Out As The Star Of The Episode

First of all, that precap is misleading. If its nt, they aren't shoot many scenes latr 2gether.! Im nt buying that! Actually its a good epi.Brilliant performance n well,I knw NM & DP always make de epi in their names. Bt today,#Shubhaavi makes it hers.👏👏#BadeAchheLagteHain2 — 𝑴'𝒔 𝑴𝒖𝒎𝒃𝒍𝒆𝒔 & 𝑹𝒖𝒎𝒃𝒍𝒆𝒔 😎 (@iamsrkworld12) September 2, 2022

