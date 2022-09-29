The BARC TRP rating report of this week is out! Well, and as usual on the first spot we have Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa with 3 rating followed by Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin (2.8) and Yeh Hai Chahatein (2.3) on second and third position respectively. Further, it's Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (2.1) which has grabbed the fourth spot with Imlie (2) competing last. BARC TRP Ratings of Hindi Serials For This Week 2022: Anupamaa Rules the Top Position; Yeh Hai Chahatein and Imlie Compete for the Third Slot!

BARC TRP Report:

