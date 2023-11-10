The latest TRP ratings for Hindi shows are out with ‘not-so-surprising’ results. Star Plus rejoices with its multiple shows in the list. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein maintains its top position with 2.3 rating, followed by Teri Meri Doriyaann (2,1) and Anupamaa (2.0). YRKKH has dropped with the introduction of leap and is placed on the fourth spot with a 1,9 rating. Colors TV’s Bigg Boss enters the top 5 list on the fifth position with a similar ranking to YRKKH. BARC TRP Ratings of Hindi Serials for This Week 2023: GHKKPM Tops the Chart, Beating Anupamaa, Teri Meri Doriyaann Secures Third Spot – Check Top 5 Shows.

