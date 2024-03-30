Bharti Singh's husband, Haarsh Limbaachiya, treated himself to a lavish gift - a brand-new Mercedes Benz GLS. Haarsh joyfully shared a snapshot on Instagram, sealing the deal with a smile. The base model of this luxury ride starts at Rs 1.32 crore, while the top model goes up to Rs 1.37 crore. Haarsh expressed his happiness, calling his new car a "happy place" on Instagram. Later, he uploaded a vlog on YouTube, capturing their family celebration, including cake cutting and a small puja at the showroom. The video also shows Haarsh, Bharti, and their son Laksh enjoying a ride in the new car. Watch the video below! Entertainment Ki Raat-Housefull: Haarsh Limbachiyaa and Punit J Pathak to Host New Colors TV Show.

Haarsh Limbachiyaa's Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Haarsh Limbachiyaa (@haarshlimbachiyaa30)

Watch The Video To Get A Closer Look At Bharti-Haarsh's New Car

