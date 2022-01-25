With Bigg Boss 15's grand finale just a few days away, the makers are trying their best to make the final day superhit. Now, as per a promo released by the makers, we see Deepika Padukone on the reality show's set to promote her upcoming film Gehraiyaan. In the clip, we see host Salman Khan joking with DP.

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)