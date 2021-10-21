Another fight broke into the Bigg Boss 15 house and it got ugly to an extend where Karan Kundra choked slammed Pratik Sehajpal in rage. This obviously did not go well with the viewers, who took to Twitter to express their anger towards Karan.

Imagine the chances of pratik landing on the back of his head even a small bump could cause a nerve damage to the brain which would affect #PratikSehajpal life forever. It’s crazy how @BiggBoss has nothing to say to Karan. @ColorsTV @EndemolShineIND pic.twitter.com/UP0KDho2WJ — Kiara (@Kiara_maxillus) October 21, 2021

#bb15 The way Karan Kundra literally grabbed the head and tackled Pratik to the floor if he would have hit the floor head first he could have suffered a serious injury. WTF happened to rules? If hitting is allowed then game on👍#rulesapplytoall #noviolence #TandonTalks — Amit Tandon (@amit_tandon0411) October 20, 2021

Karan Kundra pinned #PratikSehajpal and then slammed him on the floor. But no one will question him. If Pratik would have done it then everyone would have jumped at him including our host. Why so much favourism for Karan Kundra?? #BB15 — Gautam Gang (@GautamGang) October 21, 2021

This is clearly hinsa....at that point teja is wrong....what a man pratik.....the one man army...after sid...i support pratik...#PratikIsTheBoss #PratikSehajpal pic.twitter.com/4678BMKw6I — Tapan Kumar Jana (@kumartapu1998) October 21, 2021

Apparently if they roles were reversed then they have evicted pratik but no rules are different for their fixed contestants Wow👏 pic.twitter.com/zrSPLs3cwb — Vishwa ♥ Donal (@wolves__stan) October 21, 2021

I can't believe people are justifying this. Do you realize that Karan slamming Pratik to the ground was very dangerous..he could have injured his spine or neck. Don't be blinded by ur hate for Pratik...whats wrong is wrong‼️🚫#BiggBoss15 #BB15 #PratikSehajpal — ♡ (@lovess2581) October 21, 2021

Wtf?? Karan Kundra was all over Pratik and was being physical. Why don’t you kick him out @BiggBoss ? Why is every season super biased? I am so done with this freaking biasness #BiggBoss15 #PratikSehajpaI 1 pic.twitter.com/KV77Kq6WEc — ASHUTOSH PADHI (@Ashu_padhi) October 21, 2021

