Tejasswi Prakash Adorns Beautiful Green Saree To Celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi (See Pictures)

Ganesh Chaturthi was on September 7, 2024, and everyone celebrated the birth of Lord Ganesha with grand fervour and enthusiasm. Celebrities did not miss their opportunity to deck up at their best, celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi. Tejasswi Prakash, the 'Naagin' fame, was at her best, decking up in a green saree with a matching sleeveless blouse. The saree had beautiful golden embroidery works, which resonated with a festive look. She accessorised herself with Maharashtrian nose nath and bangles. She celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with her bae, Karan Kundrra and her mother. Taking to social media, she shared a series of Ganesh Chaturthi special post. Take a look.

Tejasswi Prakash in Green Saree

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tejasswi Prakash (@tejasswiprakash)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)