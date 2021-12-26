Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 15's Weekend Ka Vaar tonight (December 26) is going to see Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur promoting their upcoming film Jersey. The two actors will have a fun time with the host. However, the best part as seen in the promo will be when Salman will ask Shahid to teach him 'Tu Mere Agal Bagal' song's hook step. In the clip, the trio is also seen dancing to the popular track from Phata Poster Nikhla Hero.

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)