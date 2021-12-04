Things are not good between Karan Kundrra and Pratik Sehajpal inside the Bigg Boss 15 house. As in last night's (December 3) episode, we saw Karan kicking and pushing Pratik at the wrong places. Now, a new promo released by the makers, sees Salman Khan schooling Kundrra over his physical violence on the show, especially with Sehajpal. Even after Karan gives a justification for his actions to the host, Salman does not buy it and calls it 'bullshit'.

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

