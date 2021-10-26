Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra, who are fondly referred as TejRan by fans, are grabbing audiences’ attention with their cute chemistry on the controversial reality TV show, Bigg Boss 15. The makers of the show have dropped the promo video of tonight’s episode and one can see the duo casually flirting with each other. During the conversation, Karan tells Tejasswi how an astrologer has told him that he’d be getting hitched to a girl who is 10-12 years younger to him. To this she smiles and responds, ‘See, you need me’.

Watch Tejasswi Prakash Casually Flirting With Karan Kundrra:

Do dil mil rahe hain, magar chupke chupke 🥰 Kya ishaaro hi ishaaro mein #TejRan bata rahe hain apne dil ki baat? Jaanne ke liye dekhiye #BiggBoss15, tonight at 10:30 only on #Colors. Catch it before TV on @VootSelect.@itsmetejasswi @kkundrra @justvoot pic.twitter.com/aw4SzUpQTe — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) October 26, 2021

