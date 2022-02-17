With peanut seller's "Kacha Badam" song going viral all over the internet;, many prominent celebs as well as common people have churned Instagram reels on the track. Well now, tapping on the trend, it's Bigg Boss 15's Rashami Desai, Neha Bhasin and Rajiv Adatia who also grooved to the tunes and nailed it. Do not miss it!

Watch Viral Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashami Desai (@imrashamidesai)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)