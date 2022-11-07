Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary will be seen having a verbal war in tonight's (Nov 7) episode of Bigg Boss 16. It will so happen that Priyanka will claim that she and Ankit Gupta got less 'sabji' during dinner, which will fume Nimrit. Well, this accusation by Priyanka will lead to Nimrit arguing and calling Priyanka a f**king b**ch. Here's how Twitterati are slamming Nimrit for being abusive on the show. Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare Gets Into an Ugly Spat With Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Ankit Gupta Pushes Him! (Watch Video).

She was called Fucking bitch you guys! Please tag Mr. @Sagarrathore_ ! I hope you see what happened and why she was still saying Ankit about surprise! Nimrit , the crass level you fell down to! Tight hug Pari!#PriyankaChaharChoudhary𓃵#PriyAnkit pic.twitter.com/kzLwM6EFO9 — Atithee Apoorva (@Atitheeapoorva7) November 6, 2022

Imagine using a disease that killed millions of people as an insult for a game show. Shalin is going to hell and Nimrit is a bitch for laughing don't even @ me.#BiggBoss16#AnkitGupta #ShalinBhanot#NimritKaurAlhuwalia https://t.co/wEBfMhoEXk — 🌺 Piya 🌺 (@ADreamersParade) November 5, 2022

#NimritKaurAlhuwalia nimrit call priyanka fcking bitch. What a language nimrit👏. why biggboss is still baised towarsd nimrit ???? — shadows (@Bunny41499602) November 6, 2022

