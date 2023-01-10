The family week on Bigg Boss 16 is getting quite interesting! Well, as tonight (January 10), fans are going to see Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia's father entering the show. As per promo shared by the channel, we get to see the actress' father telling her to play an 'individual' game and not follow the mandali. It's now to see if Nimrit goes solo or follows the herd. Let's wait and watch! Bigg Boss 16: Farah Khan Mocks Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot's Love Story, Calls It 'Boring' (Watch Video).

Watch Bigg Boss 16 Promo:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

