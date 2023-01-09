This week it's going to be family week on Bigg Boss 16 and audiences cannot control their excitement. Talking on the same lines, as per new promo, we get to see Sajid Khan's sister, Farah Khan entering the show and mocking Tina Datta and Shaling Bhanot's love story. The filmmaker tells ShaLIna,"Khatam karo, humko maaf karo." Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik to Exit the Show; Just Sul Will Enter the House to Take Chota Bhaijaan Away!

Watch Bigg Boss 16 Promo:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

