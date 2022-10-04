Ever since Sajid Khan entered Bigg Boss 16 as a contestant, Colors TV and the showrunners have been receiving flak for fielding a #MeToo accused person in their reality show. While well-opinionated celebs and women organisations are calling out the channel, a clip from Bigg Boss 13 is going viral where late actor Sidharth Shukla is seen talking about #MeToo. The conversation happened when his co-contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee invoked #MeToo while in a tiff with him, which prompted Shukla to expand on what the movement stands for. Sona Mohapatra Tells Farhan Akhtar To 'Speak Up’ on Sajid Khan’s Bigg Boss 16 Participation.

Watch the viral clip below:

Women can be MISOGYNIST. Men can be Gender equalist. OPPORTUNIST women, HARM their fellow Female's fight, by supporting MOLESTER MEN.#SidharthShukla KNEW gravity of #MeToo movement. He would NEVER support #SajidKhan Shippers STOP lying that he would've.pic.twitter.com/WXFjue3B3o — Nik_Invinci Shukriya Sidharth🙏 #SidHeart 4 Life❣️ (@DrStrangeNik) October 3, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)