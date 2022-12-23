Weekend Ka Vaar on Bigg Boss 16 will witness the presence of Genelia Deshmukh and Riteish Deshmukh who will grace the sets to promote their upcoming Marathi film Ved. The housemates will be given a task to label each other as ‘pagal’ citing a reason. This will bring underlying tensions among the housemates to the surface. Colors shared a promo of Riteish and Genelia inside the house. Bigg Boss 16: Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani to Grace Salman Khan Hosted Weekend Ka Vaar - Reports.

Take A Look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)