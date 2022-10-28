Tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 16 is going to be epic as Salman Khan will spare none. As per the latest promo shared by Colors TV, we get to see the host slamming Ankit Gupta for being disinterested to be a part of the reality show. Sallu also reminds the TV actor that he is here to win and calls him confidence less. Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan Schools Sumbul Touqeer, Tells Her She's Invisible on the Reality Show (Watch Promo Video).

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)