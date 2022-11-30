Friends are no more friends on Bigg Boss 16. Well, as per latest promo shared by Colors TV, we see a pissed Tina Datta going straight to captain Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and complaining about housemates who leave food in their plates, which makes it difficult for her while washing the utensils. However, Nimrit's lukewarm response irks Tina more. Amidst this chaos, we also see Shiv Thakare slamming Tina for using words like 'badtamez' and 'jahil'. Bigg Boss 16: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Shalin Bhanot Get Into a Heated Argument Over the Topic of 'Mental Health'.

Watch Bigg Boss 16 Promo:

