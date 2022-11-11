Last night, Bigg Boss 16 contestant, Archana Gautam was kicked out of the reality show for getting into a physical fight with Shiv Thakare. It so happened that after Archana hid tissue boxes and sugar, the entire house went against her. Amidst this, Shiv and Archana got into a verbal spat and the latter could not keep calm and grabbed the former's neck. This particular act of Archana is viral all over the web, wherein netizens are claiming that she is indeed at fault. Check it out. Bigg Boss 16: Video of Archana Gautam Pleading to Makers to Giver Her a Chance After Choking Shiv Thakare Goes Viral – WATCH.

Watch Slow Mo Video

SLOW MOTION CLIP Eviction isn't enough now We need A legal action against #ArchanaGautam for this crime She is a criminal and should be behind the bars!! SHIV THAKARE ROCKS@MumbaiPolice@CPMumbaiPolice#ShivThakare #ShivKiSena#BiggBoss16 #BiggBoss #BB16 pic.twitter.com/yPWqj5TigJ — тᴇᴀм sнιv x ᴀᴅoʀᴀʙʟᴇ 🅵🅲 🌟 (@iamteamshiv) November 10, 2022

'Biasness'

Why @BiggBoss @ColorsTV so much biasness now on the top floor!! U bring her back in WKV to re-enter the house or give her clean chit bcz her political career ?? 👎 And you deliberately put all the blame on head of SHIV!! This is so unexpected 👎 Biased show ever#ShivThakare pic.twitter.com/mKYgPyLwrm — BivAys (PRATIK🤝SHIV) (@iambivays) November 10, 2022

'Grave Situation'

Any medical professional in the opponent FD will know what will happen when you strangulate and hurt the Hyoid Bone. And you'll can see that's where she’s holding. Isse zyada, you'll defend her and for what? 🤦🏻‍♀️#BiggBoss16 #BiggBoss #BB16 #ShivThakare pic.twitter.com/9gXHYUg79k — 𝐃𝐞𝐞 🍔 (@dyaiyer) November 10, 2022

