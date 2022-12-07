TV actress, Sreejita De is all set to enter Bigg Boss 16. Reportedly, the Uttaran actress will be making a comeback to Salman Khan hosted show tonight. To note, she was the first contestant to get evicted from BB 16. How excited are you? Tell us in the comment section below. Bigg Boss 16: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Says 'F**k You All' And Blames Sajid Khan for Not Supporting Her (Watch Video).

Sreejita De to Enter Bigg Boss 16:

BREAKING! Sreejita De to enter #BiggBoss16 house today as Wild Card contestant. She was the first contestant to get evicted, now she will be entering as 1st Wild Card today. — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) December 7, 2022

