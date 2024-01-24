Rohit Shetty is set to join the stage of Bigg Boss 17 to select participants for Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, his adventurous reality series. Reports reveal that Mannara Chopra has sought this chance from Bigg Boss and expressed her desire to co-host the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. It's worth noting that Priyanka Chopra has hosted the show in the past. For the unversed, the new season of Rohit Shetty's show is expected to start in July 2024. Bigg Boss 17 Top 5 Finalists: Ankita Lokhande, Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra, Abhishek Kumar and Arun Mahshetty Battle for the Trophy!.

Mannara Chopra Wishes To Host Khatron Ke Khiladi 14?

🚨 BREAKING! #MannaraChopra requested Bigg Boss for the opportunity and expressed her wish that she wants to co-host #KhatronKeKhiladi Priyank Chopra had previously hosted a Khatron Ke Khiladi. Do you want to see Mannara co-hosting Khatron Ke Khiladi?#BiggBoss_Tak — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) January 24, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)