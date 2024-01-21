In the latest Bigg Boss 17 promo, anticipation rises as the grand finale approaches, leaving fans eager to discover the trophy holder. The season finale promises a spectacular celebration with notable entertainers, including Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Krushna Abhishek, and Orry. The grand party, set for January 28, 2024, from 6 pm to 12 am, is highlighted in the promo, featuring Bharti, Orry, and Haarsh expressing their excitement. Stay tuned for the thrilling event! Watch the video for more details. Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan Set to Reveal Next Eviction Before Grand Finale; Ankita Lokhande Breaks Down in Tears (Watch Promo Video).

Watch Latest Bigg Boss 17 Promo

#BiggBoss17 GrandFinale 28 Jan, 6PM to 12 AM. 6 HOURS 👇👇pic.twitter.com/3t7iyIBb25 — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) January 21, 2024

