It seems like the bond between Munawar Faruqui and Ankita Lokhande has soured following the recent revelations in Bigg Boss 17. In the latest promo, Ankita and Munawar exchange heated words, with the comedian calling her out for her 'ego' and asserting, "Mujhe kisi baat ka ghamand nahi hai." Ankita responds with taunts, questioning why he has so much problem with her. The promo ends with Munawar dumping a pot of mud and waste materials on Ankita, raising questions about the further deterioration of their bond. Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande Breaks Down After Munawar Faruqui Exposes Her Conversation With Medical Help, Calls It ‘Unfair’ (Watch Video).

Watch Latest Bigg Boss 17 Promo

