Bigg Boss 17 is all set to witness new twist and turns on tonight's (Nov 13) episode. As per new promo, we get to see Vicky Jain getting transferred to dimaag room by BB, which irks and upsets Ankita Lokhande, who happens to be part of dil house. In anger, Lokhande calls Jain 'selfish' and 'manipulative'. That's not it, as the episode will also see a massive fight between Anurag Dobhal and Arun Mashettey wherein the former even breaks kitchen items. Check out the video below. Bigg Boss 17 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan Slams Firoza Khan For Fighting With Mannara Chopra In Front Of Katrina Kaif, Tiger 3 Actor Says 'Ghar Par Bhi Aisi Hi Ho Kya?' (Watch Promo Video).

Watch Bigg Boss 17 Promo:

Tomorrow's Episode Promo: Vicky Bhaiya in Dimaag Room. Ankita says Tumne mujhe use kiya hai, abse samjhane ham shaadi suda nahi. Aur Babu Bhaiya hue violent, maare dhakke aur plate ko toda 😱pic.twitter.com/FGqDad2IM1 — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) November 12, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)