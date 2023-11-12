(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)
Bigg Boss 17 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan Slams Firoza Khan For Fighting With Mannara Chopra In Front Of Katrina Kaif, Tiger 3 Actor Says 'Ghar Par Bhi Aisi Hi Ho Kya?' (Watch Promo Video)
Bigg Boss 17 host Salman Khan welcomed his 'Tiger 3' co-star, Katrina Kaif, on the Diwali special 'Weekend Ka Vaar.' However, the atmosphere turned tense as Firoza Khan got slammed by host Salman. Here's why.
Socially Team Latestly| Nov 12, 2023 04:20 PM IST