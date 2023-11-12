It's going to be a special and explosive Weekend Ka Vaar episode on Bigg Boss 17. In this episode, Salman Khan will be joined by his Tiger 3 co-star, Katrina Kaif. Additionally, it's a special Diwali episode with its unique set of firecrackers. In a new promo, Salman can be seen dressed in a beige kurta for the Diwali special episode. However, he is shown shouting at contestant and rapper Firoza Khan, also known as Khanzadi. 'Aapko sirf ladna jhagadna hai kya iss ghar mein?' (Do you only want to fight in this house?). As Khanzadi tries to explain herself, Salman intervenes and says, 'Katrina aayi hui hain Diwali ke liye, aur ghar mein ye sab chal raha hai.' (Katrina is here for Diwali, and all this is happening in the house). While Khanzadi continues to explain herself to Salman, the host cuts her off again and says, 'Line aur limit na cross karein iss ghar mein koi.' (No one in this house must cross their limit.) A concerned Katrina is then seen holding back a miffed Salman. Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan Calls Out Aishwarya Sharma for Disrespecting Neil Bhatt, Says ‘That Is Not Okay’ (Watch Promo Video).

