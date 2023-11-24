Orhan Awatramani aka Orry took to his Instagram and confirmed that he is indeed entering Bigg Boss 17. The internet sensation shared pics from Weekend Ka Vaar sets posing with host Salman Khan. "Just leaving this here," he captioned the post. Orry, will apparently enter the house as a wild card contestant. Check out Orhan's viral pic with Salman below. Bigg Boss 17: Orry aka Orhan Awatramani To Enter Salman Khan-Hosted Reality Show - Reports.

Orhan Awatramani Shoots for Bigg Boss 17:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Orhan Awatramani (@orry1)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)