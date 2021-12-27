The grand finale of Bigg Boss Marathi Season 3 took place on December 26 and Vishal Nikam has won the reality show hosted by Mahesh Manjrekar. He won prize money of Rs 20 lakh. Other than Vishal, the four other contestants who were the finalists include Vikas Patil, Jay Dudhane, Meenal Shah and Utkarsh Shinde.

