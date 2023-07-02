According to reports, Akanksha Puri is the latest contestant to get eliminated from Bigg Boss OTT 2. However, an official confirmation regarding the news is still awaited. On Saturday, during Weekend Ka Vaar, host Salman Khan seen blasting Akanksha for kissing Jad Hadid on national TV. This week, it was Akanksha, Jiya Shankar and Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan, who were up for eviction. Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt Tags Jad Hadid a 'Bitch' After He Calls Akanksha Puri 'Bad Kisser' (Watch Viral Video).

Akanksha Puri Eliminated From Bigg Boss:

Breaking Confirmed #TheKhabri#AkankshaPuri has been Eliminated from the house — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) July 1, 2023

