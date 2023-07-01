In one of the recent episodes on Bigg Boss OTT, as part of a task, Akanksha Puri and Jad Hadid kissed each other for 30 seconds. While their lip-lock grabbed many eyeballs inside the house, Jad while speaking to his co-contestant Avinash Sachdev called Akanksha a 'bad kisser.' This statement by Hadid left Pooja Bhatt angry and furious, who bashed him by saying, "I’m sorry, but you’re a b***h if you’re saying that. You seemed to enjoy it very much." Bigg Boss OTT 2: Falaq Naaz Calls Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan 'Gay', Netizens Slam The Actress (Watch Viral Video).

Pooja Bhatt Slams Jad Hadid:

