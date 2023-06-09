Bigg Boss OTT 2 is one of the most awaited shows this year. Even though, it's almost a week for the reality show to go on air, we hear makers are still approaching celebs to come onboard. Now, as per an exclusive report on Pinkvilla, Shilpa Shetty's husband and businessman, Raj Kundra and comedian Kunal Kamra have received calls to be part of BB OTT. However, an official confirmation on this news is still awaited. Bigg Boss OTT 2: Salman Khan's Show Set For Grand Premiere On June 17, Exclusive Streaming On Jio Cinema.

Raj Kundra and Kunal Kamra in BB OTT 2:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)